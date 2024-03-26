stock photo similar to La Sage
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

La Sage

La Sage is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between S.A.G.E. and an unknown Skunk variety. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. La Sage is a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and Tommy Chong, a legendary cannabis enthusiast and comedian. La Sage is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us La Sage effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose La Sage when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Paradise Seeds, La Sage features flavors like citrus, earthy, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of La Sage typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. La Sage is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La Sage, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

La Sage strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

La Sage strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    66% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
La Sage strain reviews4

March 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Dry mouth
Have been on this LA Sage for about 10 days or so and I'll probably have used 4.5g. It's a nice first vape inhale which has a variety of different flavours on exhale. The one I got most often if the mintyness followed up by a sharp peppery aftertaste which tricks me into thinking ive got a sneeze coming but I don't. Any way I digress once I've had my session ill either get a drink so I'm redy for the dry mouth (this shit sucked), then it was the turn of the really bad paranoia it's heavy on the head and mind games but it's not so. I did notice that my anger came back with avengence
2 people found this helpful
August 27, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Great daily flower. Comes on a little slow then Bam, Your watching Star wars or listening to binaural beats 432hz with lots of only nose breathing IN & OUT. It's a High high then tapers off for a pleasant all round feeling.
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
There are many better strains out there. Like a super weak and less psychadelic version of Super Lemon Haze. A SLH from Wish so to speak. It's still weed. It will get you there but there are soo many better out there so why bother? If want similar effects and terps go for: SLH Jack Herer Lemon Diesel Euphoria/Euforia (this is a BIG recommended, if u ever see this you need to get it, amazing sativa)
