It’s pretty good not top shelf, but if you can get it at a good price, it’s a really good high trip, if you like the peppery sweet to dark transition this one is good as far as taste. Also as I said I great relaxing high that is great for someone dealing with anxiety. Makes you feel good, relaxes you. Nothing more nothing less. Not the greatest but again at that $20 1/8th or regular 1/2 ounce price you usually cop this is one of those you’re gonna be happy you ended up paying for.

helpful report