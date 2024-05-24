HybridTHC 25%CBD 1%
Ztrawberriez Auto
Ztrawberriez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a resilient, fast-flowering, and abundant strain with copious resin production for concentrates and dense buds that shine in shades of green with thick orange hairs. Ztrawberriez Auto has a pungent strawberries and cream aroma with the flavor to match, and balanced effects of cerebral buzz and body tingles. It won Best Sativa at the 2024 American Autoflower Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ztrawberriez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
Ztrawberriez Auto strain reviews35
s........s
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........r
May 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
g........3
May 24, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly