Ztrawberriez Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ztrawberriez Auto.
Ztrawberriez Auto strain effects
Ztrawberriez Auto strain flavors
Ztrawberriez Auto strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
s........s
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ztrawberriez Auto by Fast Buds delivers a balanced experience with both cerebral and body effects. It starts with an uplifting euphoria that enhances mood, followed by a relaxing, tingly sensation that soothes the body. This makes it suitable for both daytime and evening use. The flavor and aroma are particularly enjoyable, featuring a sweet blend of strawberries and cream with berry undertones, providing a delightful sensory experience.
m........r
May 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Not huge buds, grows perfect for smaller spaces but she delivers some dank greasy nugs. When extracted it leaves a sweet and gassy but euphoric feeling that's perfect for a dab on the beach or on the go.
g........3
May 24, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Ztrawberriez Auto has beautiful frosty oink and purple buds and are super dense , perfect for extracts.The strawberry grape Blueberry lemon flavors will make you super high and another great day time strain.
a........2
May 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
A beautiful smelling plant strawberries lots of resin with flavors ranging from strawberry to lemon to grape to blueberry. Awesome plant
4........n
May 25, 2024
Euphoric
kinda fruity with some cream but does wonders for headaches! run me a nice hot bath and roll up a 3 gram blunt of this and im set!
y........2
May 24, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
I got a lot of work done while smoking this pack, definitely will keep you focused and locked in on the task at hand. Don’t ry to smoke this before bed you will be up
m........0
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
one of very few sativa strains i will happily smoke anyday, amazing flavor, amazing high
l........3
May 24, 2024
Creative
Giggly
🍓⛽️love it