stock photo similar to Zuper Bubble
Zuper Bubble
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
Zuper Bubble is a cannabis strain from one of the most notable brands, Backpackboyz. Zuper Bubble is an indica-dominant strain with a pungent 'fuel' or gassy aroma. Zuper Bubble is a cross of Bubblegum Gelato X White Bubblegum Gelato, placing it firmly in the Gelato wheelhouse. There are many shades of Gelato these days and some can have a sweet, pink bubblegum note. Others can lean lemon or cherry. Leave one of the first reviews of Zuper Bubble on Leafly.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Zuper BubbleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zuper Bubble products near you
Similar to Zuper Bubble near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—