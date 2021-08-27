stock photo similar to Bubblegum Gelato
IndicaTHC 18%CBG 1%

Bubblegum Gelato

aka Bubble Gum Gelato, BG Gelato

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Bubblegum Gelato strain effects

Reported by 66 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Talkative

Happy

Bubblegum Gelato strain flavors

Rose

Berry

Earthy

Bubblegum Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
Bubblegum Gelato strain reviews66

August 27, 2021
Wow...Just, WOW!!! This Strain hits, like a Freight Train, almost immediately settling, over the Head, Neck, & Shoulders! This Concentrate is a pleasure, to hit...The Flavor Profile is fantastic! Very sweet notes ranging to some sticky sourness, that leaves a very pleasant aftertaste, when Dabbing! Go getcha some of this stuff, & see, for yourself!
29 people found this helpful
September 2, 2021
Upon inspection, the buds actually appeared perfect in shape, size, and cure. Not too dry, not too moist. Broke up easy by hand. First inhale was a little light, and the exhale denotes floral and a tiny bit woodsy flavors. The effects flowed in easily, and in about 15min I was feeling good. It comes in smooth, but then goes heavier without feeling like youre too cerebral to function. Verdict- Great strain, great smell, size, and color, smooth exhales, easy to manage relaxation buzz that still enables you to function. I recommend.
28 people found this helpful
September 20, 2021
You can get as high as you want with this mug. The after taste is very smooth.
26 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Bubblegum Gelato strain genetics