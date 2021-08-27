Upon inspection, the buds actually appeared perfect in shape, size, and cure. Not too dry, not too moist. Broke up easy by hand. First inhale was a little light, and the exhale denotes floral and a tiny bit woodsy flavors. The effects flowed in easily, and in about 15min I was feeling good. It comes in smooth, but then goes heavier without feeling like youre too cerebral to function. Verdict- Great strain, great smell, size, and color, smooth exhales, easy to manage relaxation buzz that still enables you to function. I recommend.