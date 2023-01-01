Cannabis perfected.



3CHI is a leader in the cannabis industry, renowned for its hemp-derived cannabinoid products. All products are made with organic, USA-grown hemp with a commitment to purity and effectiveness. Under the guidance of a biochemist and pharmacology experts, 3CHI sets the standard for cannabinoid products with unmatched consistency and potency.



Every product undergoes rigorous in-house and third-party testing by DEA-accredited labs, ensuring that customers receive the most reliable and clean experience possible. With a focus on innovation and quality, 3CHI delivers an exceptional range of vapes, edibles, tinctures, and topicals that stand out for their effectiveness and purity.



Choose 3CHI for a premium cannabis experience, backed by science and transparency. This is the promise of 3CHI — effective, consistent, and pure cannabinoid products crafted to be the best in the market.



3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

Show more