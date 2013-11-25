7ACRES
PAX Era Pod - Indica (Sensi Star)
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica PAX Era pods are filled with a concentrated, high THC formulation, extracted using 7ACRES high end Sensi Star cultivar. Dominant in Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol and Humulene.
Sensi Star effects
