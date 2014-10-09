ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Silver Haze

aka SSH

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1481 people reported 11512 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 55%
Energetic 51%
Creative 44%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

2,078

kencaryl
Member since 2014
I feel completely content and at peace with the world. I am calm, but not sedated. I am focused. My mind is not racing, and I am not writing ideas on Post-It Notes. I feel the perfect amount of creative. I don't feel paranoid or anxious. My mouth is not very dry. My eyes don't feel red or d...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
kushplushemplover
Member since 2011
After just a few puffs I began to feel the affects quite strongly! Gives off a very giggly and euphoric feeling letting you forget about all problems in life. Definitely recommend.
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
whodat124
Member since 2016
This is a top 3 sativa for me (next to Strawberry Cough and Jack Herer). I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are so...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
imightnotloveyou
Member since 2013
Another badass sativa for indica lovers! I actually feel this strain even with my super high tolerance which is always a nice surprise. Something about it brings me back to my high school days when life was much simpler. Ya, it's a badass strain.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
exiquio
Member since 2014
This stuff is impressive. I see why it won so many cups. It looked ok, like something you'd expect to see that potent, but nothing special. It smelled like something affective, but again, nothing special. It tasted rather bland, like something slight burnt without much flavor. The high though, my go...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Super Silver Haze
First strain child
Moondance
child
Second strain child
Apollo Haze
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Super Silver Haze

Most popular in