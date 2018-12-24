This blend is all about maximizing one particular taste. We begin with Clementine’s ripe, sweetly citric vibe - crossbred into the buttery smoothness of Girl Scout Cookies. Properly incubated, Tropicana Cookies arrives onscene. This is an alert, up-at-at-them blend that generates a funky, cheerful atmosphere. Flavorwise, this packs some serious Tangie zest, prominent and palpable throughout the inhale, hold, and release. Tropicana Cookies is the type of blend to linger on the lips and in the air after a session. It’s bright, lighthearted, and lively - perfect for sharing with an old friend, or making some new ones.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
337 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Side effects
Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
