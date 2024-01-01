Al Capone wraps were launched in 2016 following an increasing demand for all-natural tobacco leaf wraps. They quickly took their rightful place as the most premium tobacco leaf used for rolling. The Al Capone wraps match most of the rollers needs. They come packed in individual pouches, so they are always fresh. They do not have thick veins, and the leaf is stretchy. They come pre-cut to the perfect size and ready to roll, with a self-adhesive strip for easy closure. They are the only wrap in the market that has a double leaf. Slow Burning for the perfect smoking experience. Available in 3 flavors: Original, Cognac & Rum.

Al Capone tobacco products like our cigarillo line have been in the market for over 25 years and have become one of the fastest-growing product line in the US natural tobacco leaf, and hand-rolled category.



