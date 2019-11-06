About this product
Our product is 100% pure organic hemp juice. We blend select strains using a ROSIN extraction process. Our natural terpenes come from the actual plant, no fruits or vegetables are added like others, and we are solventless.
About this brand
AmplifiiLife
