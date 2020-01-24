Small Size, BIG performance

Our unique hybrid heating system utilizes a pure borosilicate glass vapor path to deliver smooth & tasty vapor. 5 Preset temperatures for light or thick vapor to suit your needs and preferences.



Spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning with our two-piece system. The removable glass mouthpiece is cleaned with ease and the device itself is maintenance free.



Top Portable Vaporizer Award – LIFT & Co. CCAs 2017

Carefully Sourced, High Quality Components

Built to Last, Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards

Industry Leading Customer Service

Manufacturer’s Warranty



What’s Included

1 x Air Portable Micro-Heater

1 x Air Battery

1 x Air Charger / Power Adapter

1 x Air Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)

1 x Air Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)

1 x Air Glass Aroma Dish

1 x Air Belt-Clip Carry Case

1 x Air Clear Protective Silicone Skin

2 x Air Silicone Stem Caps

1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals

1 x Air Owner’s Manual