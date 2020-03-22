About this product
Isolated airpath & Boro-silicate Glass Vapor Path for the
purest and most flavorful vapor possible
POWER IS IN THE AIR II
50% Higher Capacity interchangeable batteries & Faster Heat-Up.
Plus, USB charging and Use While Charging features for limitless
use, anytime, anywhere!
OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE AIR II
Perfectly Portable. Stay out longer with pre-loaded tubes
& spare batteries packed in the included carrying case.
CONVENIENCE IS IN THE AIR II
Easy to Use, Maintenance Free, Precision Temperature Control,
& Custom Session Settings. A simplified and personalized
vaping experience without apps or gimmicks.
QUALITY IS IN THE AIR II
Durable, Reliable, and the highest quality components. Backed by a
2-Year Warranty & the best customer service in the industry!
WHAT’S INCLUDED
1 x Air II Portable Micro-Heater
1 x Air II Battery
1 x Air II USB Charger /Power Adapter
1 x Air II Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)
1 x Air II Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)
1 x Air II Glass Aroma Dish
2 x Air II Silicone Stem Caps
1 x Air II Belt-Clip Carry Case
1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool
4 x Air II Stainless steel Filter Screens
1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
1 x Air II Owners Manual