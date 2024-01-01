Immerse yourself in some of the most recent innovations of our portable dry herb vaporizer technology. We’ve taken our popular Solo II and given it some incredible upgrades including Advanced Rapid Heating Ceramic Technology, upgraded Custom Session Settings, Automatic Display & Control Inversion, Dark Mode functionality, and USB-C charging.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Cultivated in Canada and enjoyed globally, Arizer’s line of multi-purpose dry herb vaporizers help energize, invigorate, replenish, and relax. Combining quality, simplicity, and ease of use to yield an unforgettably gratifying performance, our pioneering designs have continued to set the bar and raise industry standards for over 18 years.