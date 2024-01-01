Introducing the Solo III, our most powerful and advanced portable … by far. Boasting groundbreaking advances in our heating technology, a new & improved operating system with large color display, Session Mode with new programmable Preset Temps, new On Demand Mode, our new XL Glass Pod system with double capacity & increased airflow, USB-C Charging, Use While Charging, and an impressive 3 hours of battery life per charge!
Cultivated in Canada and enjoyed globally, Arizer’s line of multi-purpose dry herb vaporizers help energize, invigorate, replenish, and relax. Combining quality, simplicity, and ease of use to yield an unforgettably gratifying performance, our pioneering designs have continued to set the bar and raise industry standards for over 18 years.