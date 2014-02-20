About this product

In the heart of Simcoe County, Ontario you’ll find a 3.5-acre property with an indoor cultivation facility. That’s where Stinky Greens Organic grows their high-quality cannabis. Led by Master Grower Giuseppe “Joe” Leandro, Stinky Greens Organic has been earning trust and admiration among their customers since 2018. Their dedication and care for each plant is what makes their cannabis stand out.



Donny Burger is grown in coco soil to allow sufficient air flow and water circulation. Plus, the Stinky Greens Organic greenhouse facility is a closed loop and CO2 enhanced, ensuring no elements from the outdoors make their way in. Grown using the sea of green method, Donny Burger is hand-watered then hang dried and cold-cured for 14 days. The buds are dry trimmed, then finished by hand—courtesy of the Master Grower—to keep the integrity and the trichomes intact. Donny Burger is a cross between GMO and Larry OG, and is a hybrid strain with 20-26% THC.



Donny Burger’s main terpenes are alpha-pinene, camphene, and beta-myrcene, and the light green, frosty buds have a piney taste with a sweet aroma.