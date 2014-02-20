Loading…
Stinky Greens Organic Donny Burger

by Artisan Batch
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

In the heart of Simcoe County, Ontario you’ll find a 3.5-acre property with an indoor cultivation facility. That’s where Stinky Greens Organic grows their high-quality cannabis. Led by Master Grower Giuseppe “Joe” Leandro, Stinky Greens Organic has been earning trust and admiration among their customers since 2018. Their dedication and care for each plant is what makes their cannabis stand out.

Donny Burger is grown in coco soil to allow sufficient air flow and water circulation. Plus, the Stinky Greens Organic greenhouse facility is a closed loop and CO2 enhanced, ensuring no elements from the outdoors make their way in. Grown using the sea of green method, Donny Burger is hand-watered then hang dried and cold-cured for 14 days. The buds are dry trimmed, then finished by hand—courtesy of the Master Grower—to keep the integrity and the trichomes intact. Donny Burger is a cross between GMO and Larry OG, and is a hybrid strain with 20-26% THC.

Donny Burger’s main terpenes are alpha-pinene, camphene, and beta-myrcene, and the light green, frosty buds have a piney taste with a sweet aroma.

About this strain

Picture of Larry OG
Larry OG

Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OF are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

Larry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
561 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.