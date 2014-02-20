About this product
Donny Burger is grown in coco soil to allow sufficient air flow and water circulation. Plus, the Stinky Greens Organic greenhouse facility is a closed loop and CO2 enhanced, ensuring no elements from the outdoors make their way in. Grown using the sea of green method, Donny Burger is hand-watered then hang dried and cold-cured for 14 days. The buds are dry trimmed, then finished by hand—courtesy of the Master Grower—to keep the integrity and the trichomes intact. Donny Burger is a cross between GMO and Larry OG, and is a hybrid strain with 20-26% THC.
Donny Burger’s main terpenes are alpha-pinene, camphene, and beta-myrcene, and the light green, frosty buds have a piney taste with a sweet aroma.
Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OF are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.
