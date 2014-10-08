NOTE: My review comes from the perspective of an employee at Emblem Cannabis - www.emblemcannabis.com, and as a legal patient with various Licensed Producers in Canada. INTRODUCING Emblem Cannabis: Yellow Submarine (aka Larry OG, aka Lemon Larry) STARRING: A hybrid dominant strain, with 16% THC and co-starring the terpene Terpineol. No CBD in this one worth noting. THE BLURB: Also known as Lemon Larry, its parents are OG Kush and SFV OG. For me, genetics and lineage are interesting avenues to explore. It's the why behind how the strain came to be. For Emblem, why name it Yellow Submarine? As Larry OG - or Lemon Larry as we like to call it - matured, we'd walk through the grow rooms and breathe in a noticeable, vivid, lemony aroma. And somehow that bright yellow, lemon citrus visual turned into the Beatle's "We all live in a yellow submarine, a yellow submarine." And voila, Larry OG was dubbed Yellow Submarine as its Emblem name, which we think is very fitting for the creative vibe this strain delivers. It's a very uplifting, creative high, but not a giggly high. A talkative, exploratory kind of high. Alert and active. THE SCENT: It's fresh. Imagine a grassy meadow impossibly placed between a lush, wet pine forest and a fragrant lemon grove. The breeze is undulating back and forth between all three, creating the most aromatic verdant fragrance. I was pretty positive this would come out from the lab testing highest in the terpene limonene (which gives off a noticeable lemony scent), but instead the lab results concluded that terpineol was highest terpene found. Terpineol is sometimes described as having an aromatic herb scent and others describe it as having a lime or eucalyptus scent. All of those evoke a type of freshness, so I guess I could smell that here. THE TASTE: Smooth and slightly lemony. The lemon taste isn't apparent at first, but comes on after a bit. Cotton mouth for sure. (Note to self: Grab a glass of water and a nice lip balm before partaking. OMG. Lemon water would've been perfect. Next time.) THE LOOK: It has orange wavy hairs and a medium dense bud shape with some muscle that's glistening with trichome crystals. The nug size is pretty nice, averaging about 1.5" long in a 10g package. Emerging from the depths of the ocean, Yellow Submarine has just the perfect amount of moisture (plus Emblem gives Boveda packs). It's not crazy sticky, but sticky enough. BACK TO THE BLURB… …Squirrel! Ha…I got distracted by looking at Larry's Lemons, but I'm back to writing the blurb portion of the experience. I'd describe the vibe as 'active mind', focused, creative, exploratory, inquisitive and uplifting. Everything I've read said both this and the parent strains are hybrids, but I'd guess it's leaning strongly towards sativa. For me, it's not too intense and it delivers a medium buzz. My leg muscles were burning earlier from a tough workout 36 hours ago, but I'm not noticing the pain any longer. My body feels light, almost tingly, but yet not actually tingling. (Yep, super helpful, right? Ha.) With this strain, both my brain and body could be active. Favourite music and this strain would make a magical duo. It's below freezing outside, otherwise I'd wouldn't be able to resist going out to watch the stars, meditating under them as my mind wanders toward new ideas. HOW LONG? WHEN? Ha, I'll let you know… It's definitely longer than some and shorter than others. For me, it would be a day or early evening strain, and definitely not a go-to for right before bed. Personally, Larry OG would be a go for a hike type of strain strain. See nature strain. Dance strain. Move strain. Be in Awe of Life strain. Share love strain. Explore the world strain. Listen to good-vibe tunes and smile strain. Yoga strain. Even better…. It's a 'do yoga on a beach, at sunset, listening to good-vibe music while in awe of life' strain. OVERALL: Really nice. Active and uplifting. “In the town where I was born Lived a man who sailed to sea And he told us of his life In the land of submarines So we sailed up to the sun Till we found a sea of green And we lived beneath the waves In our yellow submarine” ~ The Beatles