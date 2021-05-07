A true-to-flower experience in the convenience of a 510 cart. A tasty mix carefully chosen by the experts at MSIKU, Peach Chementine combines the citrusy sweetness of fragrant peaches, fuel, and clementines. Sought after by cannabis connoisseurs for its taste and aroma, this indica strain is a descendant of the rare Peach OG lineage with Cookies. Crafted from AAAA indoor flower, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

Show more