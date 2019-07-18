We share our back forty with our fur-friends! Animal Mints is a cross between Animal Cookies x SinMint Cookies. This strain can reach potencies of up to 25% and is always grown with organic practices in an advanced hybrid greenhouse. Dusted with trichomes, these buds are bright green with hints of purple. With a total terpene content of 1.73, the top terpenes are Caryophyllene, Cedrene, Limonene, Linalool, and Humulene. All of this culminates to deliver a sweet and minty taste and aroma. Always packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure your bud stays fresh.

