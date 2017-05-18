ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

83 reviews

SinMint Cookies

aka SMC

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 83 reviews

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds’ signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint. 

Effects

59 people reported 582 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 37%
Tingly 35%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

83

Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Hitting this again for the second time, high impacts of Euphoria, and pain numbing hits not only my joints but inside my bones. This is a veteran strain fer sure. If you need to be knocked out be pre-paired to be couch locked. Ultra top shelf nugs, these dank nuggeteers pack a powerful punch since b...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
leahwaz73
Member since 2017
It had been a long, stressful day, which also included the big heavy trash barrel tipping over twice while I was rolling it out to the curb. This triggered back pain and muscle spasms from trying to catch it and lift it back upright without dumping all the contents. Sin mint cookies is sort of sweet...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
EdnaF
Member since 2017
I picked this up because of its consensus effects on pain and inflammation. I was not disappointed. I have severe osteoarthritis. Inflammation and sharp stabbing pains are a fact of life. This strain has proven to be a big help. It's not a daytime strain for active outdoor activities. It's a settle ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
monstapuss
Member since 2015
After painful research😂, SinMint is "my strain!!" Does everything, including help w/ neuropathy/ severe nerve damage & pain. So grateful to have found it! Wish it was more popular!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
AndreaN
Member since 2016
Tried this out today and I was - well medicated ! Tight buds, the strain that I have is nearly 28% THC ..... Kicks ass! Does not disappoint! From BaM
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Power
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
SinMint Cookies
First strain child
Double Mint
child
Second strain child
Mint Chocolate Chip
child

Products with SinMint Cookies

