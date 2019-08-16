- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
