Hybrid

4.5 961 reviews

Animal Cookies

aka Animal Crackers

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

619 people reported 4774 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 4%

Avatar for hollistar
Member since 2015
I have really bad cramps being a girl, it feels like my insides are twisting. If you're a girl you may be going through this too, regular over the counter pain medicine doesn't help me. This knock out my pain after the first two hits, it kind of sends your body off and makes it feel as if you're flo...
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for DrDrea
Member since 2014
While GSC is still my preference, after spending an afternoon indulging in this strain to a point of near tweaking, I have to say it was very enjoyable. Not overly arousing, which is something I'm always on the lookout for, but highly visual much like the Fire OG from which it is born though a bit ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for JeNDiNor0620
Member since 2012
Very nice high. It has a nice thick smoke and it kicks in fast and hard. This may land on my top three. Zero anxiety and lots euphoria. Can't give a fuck while on animal cookies.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Johnzack
Member since 2016
Wild taste, great high. Medium Couch-Lock. Noon-Bedtime is when I'd smoke this.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cyb3rkn1gh7
Member since 2012
First time smoking this strain. Couch lock high. Pain blocking. Good strain for pain but don't expect to go anywhere.
Relaxed
Lineage

Fire OG
GSC
Animal Cookies
Alf
Afghanimal
Grow info

Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

