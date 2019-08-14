We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Mints.
Reviews
16
GillyGoat
Member since 2019
Absolute stoney special. Coming in over 30% it lived up to the number. I decreased bong hit size by half and am taking just as many with euphoric rose-colored(more like mint-colored) glasses high. Headspace still available to solve a problem if needed but it sure feels nice to just sit and be stoned...
This strain is SILLY. I could not stop giggling and making dumb jokes, and I had no shame either!!!! It tasted like baked goods, and it hit super fast. I also didn't have the munchies which I think is a first. It made me very focused, I followed my cat around taking videos of him for like 30 whole m...