Animal Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Animal Mints.

Reviews

16

Avatar for GillyGoat
Member since 2019
Absolute stoney special. Coming in over 30% it lived up to the number. I decreased bong hit size by half and am taking just as many with euphoric rose-colored(more like mint-colored) glasses high. Headspace still available to solve a problem if needed but it sure feels nice to just sit and be stoned...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ldefe
Member since 2019
This strain is SILLY. I could not stop giggling and making dumb jokes, and I had no shame either!!!! It tasted like baked goods, and it hit super fast. I also didn't have the munchies which I think is a first. It made me very focused, I followed my cat around taking videos of him for like 30 whole m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGiggly
Avatar for Greenlion42
Member since 2019
Nice minty kick to it. Easy on the lungs and sensation on stress. My stress and pain have melted away.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kevinfromearth
Member since 2016
This strain is not Animal Cookies x Thin Mint, it's Animal Cookies x (GSC x Blue Power). You people sure don't seem to know cannabis very well for a cannabis website...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mittensbiscuits
Member since 2014
Live resin dabs were perfect. Relaxing, giggly, and stress relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for RubbyRubbz
Member since 2019
This strain is wonderful. I get the best sleep with animal mint. It packs a punch when you least expect it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Southernwildd
Member since 2019
New favorite. Creeps up on you and leaves you with an incredible high. I've had migraines most of my life and this really seems to help.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
Great euphoria
Read full review
Reported
feelings