Cherry Blossom effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
