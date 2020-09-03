We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Love this strain, very relaxing while still remaining focused. I picked up an 8th of the hemp variety of cherry blossom today at a local smoke shop for about 7.50 tax included, this is a very tasty strain with a great smell while being very pretty aswell. The effects are very nice, if anyone is a regular smoker and new to hemp i would definitely recommend this. 9/10
Good couch-lock feeling as explained in the description of the strain. I was still functional and able to do relatively simple things (gaming, talking to friends, reading & writing). Body feels fine, wasn't particularly achey to start, but I don't feel my body as much so it's probably good for pain too. Pretty good indica strain; it smells great like wild berries and tastes good when vaped (idk how it is smoked, YMMV).