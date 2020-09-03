ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Blossom
  4. Reviews

Cherry Blossom reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Blossom.

Reviews

4
September 3, 2020
K........n
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain, very relaxing while still remaining focused. I picked up an 8th of the hemp variety of cherry blossom today at a local smoke shop for about 7.50 tax included, this is a very tasty strain with a great smell while being very pretty aswell. The effects are very nice, if anyone is a regular smoker and new to hemp i would definitely recommend this. 9/10
July 7, 2020
T........e
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
Good couch-lock feeling as explained in the description of the strain. I was still functional and able to do relatively simple things (gaming, talking to friends, reading & writing). Body feels fine, wasn't particularly achey to start, but I don't feel my body as much so it's probably good for pain too. Pretty good indica strain; it smells great like wild berries and tastes good when vaped (idk how it is smoked, YMMV).
June 14, 2020
C........n
A very mellow feeling. Enough to relax the mind of anxiety, and enough to relax your body to help you go to sleep.
June 2, 2020
S........M
I Have Smoked Cherry Blossom 🗣 I Love The Taste Also Keep You Happy And Melo ☺️
write a review
1 of 1