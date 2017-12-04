ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 1834 reviews

Cherry Pie

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Cherry Pie nugget
Cherry Pie
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

Effects

Relaxed 58%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 29%
Stress 35%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

1,834

Avatar for Draeden
Member since 2013
I am not easily impressed. Cherry pie however did something not even my beloved Blue Dream does. It made me smile. We aretalking Cheshire style! My anxiety literally melted away in a sea of tongue caressing sweet vapor. Thank you OG Kush genetics! Lovely to have you here. While sitting amazed at ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
Granddaddy purp and Durban poison two of my favorites make up this totally killer strain. I got this one as a shake bag (a very killer bag from my dispensary, by the way) and it knocked me on my butt! I'm a veteran smoker and it takes a quality flower to impress me, this Cherry Pie wins first prize....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for amymac
Member since 2014
Cherry pie smells delicious, and the taste on the exhale has a fantastic kick of cherry pie taste. I have pretty bad cramps/pms and this strain immediately alleviated my pain. Add a side of giggles and happiness also.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for ryanr05
Member since 2015
Just got done finishing a full bowl(about 8-10 full hits, bowl holds about half a gram or just a little over) after having a late night and smoking 2-3 grams, last smoking it at midnight. Had a refresh(went to bed at 1:00AM, woke up at 10:00AM) and didn't think this was going to really do anything. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bayareabud420
Member since 2011
EVERYBODY!!! CHERRY PIE IS NOT OG X GRANDDADDY!. THE TRUE CROSS IS GRANDDADDY PURP X DURBAN POISON!!!!!! That is true cherry pie. if your shit is something other than that then it is not cherry pie. I cant believe leafly has their shit saying its og x gdp. that is gods gift. Well, true cherry ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Cherry Pie
First strain child
Cherry Sauce
child
Second strain child
Alf
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in