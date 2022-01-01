Flavour inspired by the vivid rays of twilight. Orchard Peach Camino Sours are characterized by tart notes of lush, ripe peach with a balanced blend of indica and sativa-like terpenes. Dusted in sour sugar and doused with vivid flavour, these tangy and zesty chews are made without animal products. So pucker up! A carefully crafted combination of cannabinoids and natural terpenes creates a highly tailored edible experience that’s unique to Orchard Peach. TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Nerolidol. 2 soft chews per pack. 10 mg THC/10 mg CBD per package. 5 mg THC/5 mg CBD per serving