Flavour inspired by the vivid rays of twilight. Orchard Peach Camino Sours are characterized by tart notes of lush, ripe peach with a balanced blend of indica and sativa-like terpenes. Dusted in sour sugar and doused with vivid flavour, these tangy and zesty chews are made without animal products. So pucker up! A carefully crafted combination of cannabinoids and natural terpenes creates a highly tailored edible experience that’s unique to Orchard Peach. TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Nerolidol. 2 soft chews per pack. 10 mg THC/10 mg CBD per package. 5 mg THC/5 mg CBD per serving
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
