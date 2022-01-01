About this product
Try the wildly invigorating flavour of Wild Cherry. A blend of sativa-like terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry. Take them with you tonight. A carefully crafted combination of cannabinoids and natural terpenes create a highly tailored edible experience that’s unique to Wild Cherry. TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene. 2 soft chews per pack. 10 mg THC/0 mg CBD per package. 5 mg THC/0 mg CBD per serving.
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
