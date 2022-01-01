Try the wildly invigorating flavour of Wild Cherry. A blend of sativa-like terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry. Take them with you tonight. A carefully crafted combination of cannabinoids and natural terpenes create a highly tailored edible experience that’s unique to Wild Cherry. TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene. 2 soft chews per pack. 10 mg THC/0 mg CBD per package. 5 mg THC/0 mg CBD per serving.