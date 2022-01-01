About this product
Inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Camino Wild Berry’s natural terpenes (beta-caryophyllene, linalool, myrcene, humulene, and terpinolene) achieve its indica quality.
Each delicious soft chew contains 5 mg THC, for a total of 10mg THC package.
As physical roads take you to a physical place, Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you on a journey of discovery. Camino soft chews use carefully crafted combinations of cannabinoids and natural terpenes to create a highly tailored edible experience that’s unique.
Featuring premium flavour profiles that taste like fresh fruit picked straight from the orchard, these soft chews empower you to take the high road to your favourite place anytime, anywhere.
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
