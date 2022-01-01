About this product
Smooth and unexpected, Lemon Lavender is a fan favorite. Refreshing and not too sweet, a Lemon Lavender Cann will leave you feeling perfectly social and just a little buzzed. Have one or have five: no hangovers here, just the right amount of lift wrapped up in a delicious beverage.
Available in a 4 pack!
2mg THC, 4mg CBD per can
Ingredients: carbonated water, organic lemon juice, organic agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural lavender flavor.
About this brand
CANN Social Tonics (Canada)
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.