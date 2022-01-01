About this product
Citrusy and smooth, Grapefruit Rosemary is a real crowd-pleaser. Flavorful and crisp, a Grapefruit Rosemary Cann is the ideal thing to sip socially for the perfect lift. Have one or have five: these delicious little beverages taste refreshing and won’t leave you with any regrets (unlike the hangover your fave spiked seltzer delivers).
Available in a 4 pack!
2mg THC, 4mg CBD per can
Ingredients: carbonated water, grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural rosemary flavor.
About this brand
CANN Social Tonics (Canada)
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.