The sativa side provides an energetic high, but due to its portion of indica genetics, it's also a powerful remedy for pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. It's a cross of various Blueberry hybrid strains and Cheese. ... The flowering time of Blueberry Cheesecake is 7-9 weeks a sativa-dominant hybrid with a sativa/indica ratio of at least 70:30. Not surprisingly, then, this strain produces mostly mental effects that are calming but euphoric, happy and creative.

