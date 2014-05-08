ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Cheese
Hybrid

4 1530 reviews

Cheese

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Cheese
Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

Effects

Happy 56%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Hungry 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%

Reviews

1,530

Avatar for BostonBaked79
Member since 2015
This strain is incredible if you have a illness. I know when I had cancer and smoked this strain, it made me so damn hungry and it made all my physical pain go away. It made me forget that I was sick and it uplifted me. I remember buying a half ounce of this strain and I was like holy shit it smells...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
It's like being hit by a tidal wave, but then you stay in the tidal wave. The euphoria engulfs you, bringing you relaxation of the mind and body. So, what can you do inside this giant? You ride the wave! Right through the city. You see all these people get swallowed by your wave, and you're just con...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for waquaxy
Member since 2011
I've currently purchased an amount of cheese in which half I've used for smoking and some I've used for tea. It's good stuff and let me feeling happy and worrying less about shit that didn't matter. I smoked this bud and kicked it at a party with the dude my ex cheated on me with. We even smoked the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cj_gee
Member since 2014
This strain lives up to all the hype I've seen lately. Great for pain, a little bit of couch lock may follow but so what? I wasn't able to move w/o pain prior to toking this incredible strain so for me, it does the job. Bonus- euphoria & happiness prevail SO- Huge thumbs up for CHEESE! If you get ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for trippytaoist
Member since 2014
An intense body high that will have you feeling totally overpowered under waves of physical and psychological euphoria. Music feels incredible. Food is unbelievable. Cheese was also the first time I got TOO high and experienced weed paranoia for the first time. Because it's such a moorish indica, I'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepyTingly
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Cheese
First strain child
Deep Cheese
child
Second strain child
Durban Cheese
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cheese

Good reads

Tips for growing Cheese cannabis
Tips for growing Cheese cannabis
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food