Welcome to the new look of Cannariginals. As one of the early pioneers in California’s Medical Marijuana community, Cannariginals built a statewide reputation as a company that consistently brings quality and best of class products in the infused product niche.



We have rebranded with an exciting new look guaranteed to grab the attention of retailers and consumers alike. Our current product lineup includes the same unique, patented, and award-winning formulations that allowed Cannariginals to enjoy a market share in the CA market of over 32% prior to the passage of CA Prop 64 in 2016.



We have a new look, lower pricing, and the same amazing products. Now is the time to place your order and feel the confidence of knowing you are offering your customers the best this market has to offer.

Show more