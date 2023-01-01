Cardoz Blended Gourmet is a unique hemp and cannabis company. We noticed a lack of gourmet infused culinary ingredients so we decided to be the first company to provide them. All of our products are high quality, using full spectrum cannabis ingredients that emphasize the natural hemp and cannabis terpenes instead of hiding them. Our founder, Peter Cardoz, is a cannabis scientist who’s been exploring the many uses for cannabis for over a decade. He hopes CBG products will make infused cooking accessible, fun and beneficial for consumers.

