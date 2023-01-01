Loading...visit commonwealthaltcare.org

Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.

Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
State License(s)
MP281583

Spotlight Products

300mg Cold Press Infinity Vape - Cindy 99
300mg Cured Resin Infinity Vape - LA Kush Cake
NF1

Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)

