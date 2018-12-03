  • NEW AirDial feature: Customize draw resistance, increase / decrease vapor density & 50% cooler vapor
  • Medial Grade Components, Zirconia Ceramic Pearl & Oven, Sealed Air Path, Tested & Proven
  • In App & On Device Dosage, Smart Path Technology, Precision Temp Control with +/- Degree Accuracy
  • Tons of Accessories and Cool New Stuff To Kick Your Vaporizer Into Overdrive
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.

Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

