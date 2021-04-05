Loading...visit dodropsedibles.com

About this brand

WHY IT’S WILD TO BE MILD
Many of us automatically think of edibles as potent and unpredictable. Longtime patients may have had a bad run-in with a cookie or brownie. Others could be fearful to try edibles based on horror stories from friends. That’s why it’s wild to be mild.

TRYING GUMMIES ON-THE-GO
DO Drops are the low-dose alternative you’ve been waiting for—or didn’t know you needed. 2.5mg per piece is cannabis speak for agenda-friendly gummies, in five familiar flavors (plus chocolates), so you can DO what you love to DO!

*Currently available in Massachusetts & Maryland, coming soon to select states across the country.

Products by Do Drops

Show me
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...