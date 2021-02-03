About this product
Sour Glue is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and GG4. This strain is known for its delicious flavor that is sweet, sour, and has a mellow finish of diesel. Sour Glue gives a heavy head high that will have you feeling euphoric from the very first hit. This strain is best smoked when you're at home with nothing to do, as the effects will eventually have you "glued" to the couch. Because of Sour Glue's potency, only consumers with a high THC tolerance should smoke this strain. Sour Glue buds are small and dense, with frosty trichomes and thick brown hairs. Medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.