Sour Glue

by DOJA
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Sour Glue buds are known to be small and dense, with frosty trichomes and thick brown hairs dotted throughout. This potent hybrid is a cross of the renowned Sour Diesel and GG4, known for delicious flavours of sweet and sour, with a classic diesel finish. Though the nugs have spicy herbal and earthy notes, Doja Sour Glue has an unmistakable savoury diesel aroma above all. Only available for a limited time.

About this strain

Picture of Sour Glue
Sour Glue

Sour Glue is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and GG4. This strain is known for its delicious flavor that is sweet, sour, and has a mellow finish of diesel. Sour Glue gives a heavy head high that will have you feeling euphoric from the very first hit. This strain is best smoked when you're at home with nothing to do, as the effects will eventually have you "glued" to the couch. Because of Sour Glue's potency, only consumers with a high THC tolerance should smoke this strain. Sour Glue buds are small and dense, with frosty trichomes and thick brown hairs. Medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

Sour Glue effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
75% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
About this brand

Logo for the brand DOJA
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.

Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.

Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.