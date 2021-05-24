Sour Glue reviews
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
o........1
May 24, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
this is probably hands down the best strain i’ve ever used. although it’s glue i used it to be active outdoors and it worked perfectly and made me feel happier as i was euphoric
J........y
February 3, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I haven't smoked sour glue in well over a year, but this strain remains my favorite. I think about it pretty often even though it's been so long. It opens up a psychedelic headspace that I have not been able to achieve with many other strains. The pheno I had all that time ago was gorgeous and unique. It looked like if pine trees had palm leaves and the smell was enough to make me giddy like I was a happy kid again. I don't know if I'll ever find another bag of weed that was as perfect as my 8th of sour glue, but I will not stop looking. Best. Strain. Ever.
S........s
November 18, 2020
I received this strain as a free gram from big greens dispensary in Tydeneiga Mohawk territory , Ontario , Canada . Was very potent I have colon problems and brain issues that cause severe headaches these were all wiped away with this beautiful strain . Caution if your a rookie don’t hit this it is very potent.
g........c
November 30, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Man o man is this strain delicious. Jam packed with a breath taking aroma, combined with a light green color with lots of shiny shiny little snow flakes glistening on the living room lights as the office plays in the background. Get ready for a great head high holding hands with a euphoric almost uplifting tingly feeling once smoked. I highly recommend 💯
f........4
April 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I love this strain ! Uplifting is the best word for it. Really brought my spirits up after a long morning at work and kept me going into the evening. Great for depression, stress, and muscle fatigue. Super fun and giggly strain, taste and smell is fresh. 8.5/10 Missing that flare on the nose. It’s very good but if it was more present then it would be phenomenal. Taste is also not bad at all.
T........e
February 25, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Strongest stuff I have ever smoked. Normally I smoke original glue, chemdawg, or MAC 1.
m........8
Yesterday
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Honestly could be used as a sativa hybrid because it does bring you up for a while. But I’m not going to lie, I shared a jay of this with my fiancé and it locked him into his video games he loved it! And I also found it helped a lot with my monthly visit for the ladies and helped us both sleep like we never slept before!!! Definitely try it!!! Worth it!
m........1
November 4, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I was offered a 14gram jar of preground sour glue from California Love by a budtender at herb n joy in Hanford California. I was hesitant about the preground, but it was cured perfect and wasn't a jar of crispy shake. It smelled incredible every time I opened the jar and every joint put me over the top..everytime. Powerful and potent. Strap yourself in your in for a cool ride.