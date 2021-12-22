✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱



Girl Scout Cookies Xpress has become a popular strain in the last few years, not only in the US, where it originated but also worldwide. This strain has been selected for faster finishes and mold resistance, escaping autumn rains and short seasons. Good yields and super-high levels of THC are noteworthy features of this fast-flowering plant.



Girl Scout Cookies Xpress is a medium-height plant requiring only moderate levels of feeding. Girl Scout Cookies Xpress has the sweet taste of grapes and berries with THC levels that fall between 23 - 28%. The fast finish and resistance to mold mean that it can be grown outdoors in somewhat humid conditions, such as coastal or continental regions with intense summers and fast onset autumn rains like Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut. Indoors flowering takes 7 - 8 weeks, with yields expected to be somewhere between 350 - 450 gr/m2. Outdoors yields will be higher with harvest due in northern latitudes in early October.



