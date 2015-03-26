ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thin Mint GSC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Thin Mint GSC.

Effects

491 people reported 4013 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 34%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 23%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

724

Avatar for hbsmith11
Member since 2018
This strain is a unique one. It’s a phenotype if GSC and from my experience with this strain it’s a bit more relaxing than regular GSC and seems to make me space a little bit more haha. Overall this strain is great for people who have insomnia, lack of appetite or pain
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Spacepebbles
Member since 2019
Head strong high that made my mood instantly better, I love to smoke it outside in the morning to start my day and it just helps with creativity and productivity all day and I can’t think it a single downside :)
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Mcharb
Member since 2020
this is a great strain. A very relaxed high that lets you sit back relax and focus.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ogfirekush420
Member since 2018
Best ever no cap
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for itstotallynotmateo
Member since 2019
this strain is one of the few strains that doesn’t hurt your diaphragm when smoking. it feels super silky and smells very pungent.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TheSecretSmoker
Member since 2019
Smoked this pure in a raw cone its a very nice smooth smoke I could definitely taste the mint on the exhale and after smoking it tasted sort of like when you have been chewing on some mint gum for to long and the flavour has nearly gone, left me on a nice stoned level giggling at the TV 😅 overall a...
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Isaacgon8
Member since 2019
Great smell and flavor. makes you focus and stay stuck.
CreativeFocusedHappySleepyTalkative