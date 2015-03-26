We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 67%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 34%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 23%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Reviews
724
hbsmith11
Member since 2018
This strain is a unique one. It’s a phenotype if GSC and from my experience with this strain it’s a bit more relaxing than regular GSC and seems to make me space a little bit more haha. Overall this strain is great for people who have insomnia, lack of appetite or pain
Head strong high that made my mood instantly better, I love to smoke it outside in the morning to start my day and it just helps with creativity and productivity all day and I can’t think it a single downside :)
Smoked this pure in a raw cone its a very nice smooth smoke I could definitely taste the mint on the exhale and after smoking it tasted sort of like when you have been chewing on some mint gum for to long and the flavour has nearly gone, left me on a nice stoned level giggling at the TV 😅 overall a...