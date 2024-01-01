  • Rich in CBD with a Blend of Essential Oils
  • Topical Elegance - Naturally Infused Topical Gels
  • Resale and Bulk Wholesale
  • Wholesale Bulk Sizes and Custom Formulations
Hemp CBD Gel Products
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with CBD-rich hemp extract. These products have been dermatologist tested, clinically tested and allergy tested.

Resale Program
Eleblend offers a range of finished gel products, including our hemp infused line, through our resale program. Our customer support team will assist in providing talking points and training materials to support our resale partners. Tabletop display kits and supporting marketing materials provided.

Bulk Wholesale
Eleblend offers cosmetic base gel formulations and hemp infused formulations in bulk wholesale sizes. All products are manufactured in a cGMP compliant facility and follow strict written batch records and lab procedures. Our production capacity is 60 kilograms per batch.

Looking to test if your formulation process is compatible with our gel products?
Our minimum order quantity keeps your formulation needs in mind. We are happy to offer sample sizing to new customers.

