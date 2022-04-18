Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Tangerine effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!