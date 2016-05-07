Captain Fogg's Reserve TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farm King Cake
About this product
No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid
Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes
Natural
Organic
GMO-Free
No PG, PEG, or VG
A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.
About this strain
King Cake, also known as "King's Cake" or "Disco Glitter," is a clone-only hybrid marijuana strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken’s Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.
