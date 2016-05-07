Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Sweet, earthy taste with a punch. True to its description being a true hybrid. Didn't go toooo crazy walking down the snack isle and after a little bit of being social and eating at the event I was at I was ready to crash. Will def keep hunting for more of this strain!!
King Cake is on of the most beautiful buds with a taste to match. You will first recognize the dark silver leaves with spots of purple throughout. This strain will give you a nice high after a pleasant smoking experience.
King Cake is a very solid hybrid, with a smooth rich almost desserty taste and a deep pungent aroma. It is a strain you will be fortunate to get your hands on. The high is that of a hard hitting hybrid, creative and mellow without being inmotivating. Daily users will really enjoy that it is seemily...