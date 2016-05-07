ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for dubbbuddsatt
Member since 2016
100% Relaxation without couchlock (unless if that's what you want). Mild creative touch, not overwhelming. You can get things done if you have a to do list. And the time appears to move slowly.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Arba3000
Member since 2019
I cant smoke this and go in public! The euphoria was outstanding. I actually felt creative and heard things differently. Made one of the dopest tracks by my opinion of it.
Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
pretty bomb strain. nice chill effect. I would buy again if I didnt have any better choices.
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for AZStrainHunter
Member since 2019
Sweet, earthy taste with a punch. True to its description being a true hybrid. Didn't go toooo crazy walking down the snack isle and after a little bit of being social and eating at the event I was at I was ready to crash. Will def keep hunting for more of this strain!!
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Wyleyjack420
Member since 2018
Wow. Just fucking wow.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BzEz94
Member since 2016
King Cake is on of the most beautiful buds with a taste to match. You will first recognize the dark silver leaves with spots of purple throughout. This strain will give you a nice high after a pleasant smoking experience.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for zhoe
Member since 2015
best strain I've smoked in years! 5 stars
Avatar for elacey
Member since 2015
King Cake is a very solid hybrid, with a smooth rich almost desserty taste and a deep pungent aroma. It is a strain you will be fortunate to get your hands on. The high is that of a hard hitting hybrid, creative and mellow without being inmotivating. Daily users will really enjoy that it is seemily...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed