I tried Granddaddy Purple for the first time yesterday. I'd looked forward to trying it all week after reading these reviews. Seriously, I think I was MORE excited to try the strain than a kid looks forward to Christmas. The taste is so sweet. The smoke is thick and heavy with the sweet under taste. Nice! 5 minutes later....nothing. No effects whatsoever. 10 minutes in, my only effect was boredom. No! 15 minutes in, I decided I must have inhaled wrong or something. 17 minutes in, just as I was going to grab the bong for another go HELLO GRANDDADDY! To say I was stoned would be an understatement. I'm pretty sure my butt melded with the couch. I was pretty much capable of watching and re-watching trailers on On Demand. I wanted food. All the food. Thank God I was trapped by some unseen force and couldn't get off the couch. Granddaddy Purple was slow acting, but Negasonic level badass in it's punch. Tread carefully. This is definitely a nighttime strain. Unless your daytime gig involves watching the Deadpool trailer 19 times, you probably don't want to try this when you need to be productive. Pain is powerless against GP. So is nausea, anxiety, annoyance and insomnia. This strain would probably set you back to good after drinking 32 cups of coffee and getting hit by a bus.