IndicaTHC 17%CBD 0%

Granddaddy Purple

aka Grand Daddy Purp, Granddaddy Purple Kush, Granddaddy Purps, GDP, Grandaddy Purple, Grandaddy Purp

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Granddaddy Purple strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Granddaddy Purple strain flavors

Grape

Berry

Violet

Granddaddy Purple strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    34% of people say it helps with Pain
Granddaddy Purple strain reviews5,600

June 4, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I tried Granddaddy Purple for the first time yesterday. I'd looked forward to trying it all week after reading these reviews. Seriously, I think I was MORE excited to try the strain than a kid looks forward to Christmas. The taste is so sweet. The smoke is thick and heavy with the sweet under taste. Nice! 5 minutes later....nothing. No effects whatsoever. 10 minutes in, my only effect was boredom. No! 15 minutes in, I decided I must have inhaled wrong or something. 17 minutes in, just as I was going to grab the bong for another go HELLO GRANDDADDY! To say I was stoned would be an understatement. I'm pretty sure my butt melded with the couch. I was pretty much capable of watching and re-watching trailers on On Demand. I wanted food. All the food. Thank God I was trapped by some unseen force and couldn't get off the couch. Granddaddy Purple was slow acting, but Negasonic level badass in it's punch. Tread carefully. This is definitely a nighttime strain. Unless your daytime gig involves watching the Deadpool trailer 19 times, you probably don't want to try this when you need to be productive. Pain is powerless against GP. So is nausea, anxiety, annoyance and insomnia. This strain would probably set you back to good after drinking 32 cups of coffee and getting hit by a bus.
3552 people found this helpful
November 7, 2016
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
Just tried this for the first time. It really does smell and taste sweet like berries. GDP struck me as a creeper strain. I didn't realize how high I was until I tried to actually do things. I totally lost track of my phone for about a half hour. This feels very sedative. It's a very heady high that to me almost feels like a sativa, but it is relaxing instead of energetic. This is definitely a evening and night strain. I feel very mentally relaxed. More than any other strain has made me feel. My head feels empty, but in a good way. Like my problems, anxieties, and negative thoughts are being blocked or taken out of my head. This is truly a strain to help you de-stress and forget about a bad or stressful day. I have a feeling this will help me fall asleep quite easy. This strain is great for what I wanted it for. I like this strain. I rate it a 4.5.
900 people found this helpful
April 19, 2011
Loading...Sleepy
GDP! This is by far one of my favorite stains. There is something special about purple buds. I love the physical high of this strain, it's so heavy and relieving. After smoking it, you just sit back and think, "WOW" I am HIGH!
600 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Granddaddy Purple strain genetics

Granddaddy Purple grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Best results with excellent air circulation
  • Clearing lower branches can improve circulation and air flow
  • Grows best in temperatures between 70 to 80°F (21 to 27°C) and at 50% humidity

Photos of Granddaddy Purple

