Sativa 510 Thread Vape Cartridge by Foray offers a discreet method of cannabis consumption. Foray vape formulations are made with only high-quality cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes. The terpenes in the sativa blend are inspired by the strain Strawberry Ice and provide an initial fruity flavour with notes of tart berry, and finish with a slightly earthy, cool note. Foray vapes are tested rigorously and use a proprietary battery and hardware system that is calibrated specifically to Foray vape cartridges, providing a smooth experience with every use. Each vape pen uses leak resistant technology.