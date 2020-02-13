We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Absolutely terrific high if you like to feel productive. Powered through an essay with this and felt fine w some coffee. Only reason I give 4/5 stars is because I do not agree on the flavour at all. It WAS EXTREMELY SMOOTH when you inhale BUT the exhale tasted DISGUSTING like vomit. Regardless, com...
How interesting that this fruity strain has made it on to my plate of late as it is one of the newest strains that are currently growing in my Garden. This 60% Sativa and 40% Indica strain is fresh off the Multiple-Winning Sativa at the DOPE Cup in Oregon. For a mildly Sativa dominant this sure is...
This left us with an awesome uplifting high and it's not a massive couch lock either. The aroma is really nice and has a light smell to it, definitely one of the better strains I've smoked! Strongest body high I've gotten from a sativa yet.
Strawberry Ice has a clean and crisp draw with a very strong and sweet strawberry flavour (my fingers smelled like strawberries this morning still). Burns nice and grey. Great as an all-day smoker and my personal go-to after work strain. Relieves all stress but wont leave you couchlocked.
STI is a...