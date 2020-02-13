ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
45 people reported 397 effects
Happy 71%
Focused 64%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 48%
Stress 42%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 22%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for izzy_k
Member since 2020
Smooth, effective, okay high head with a bit heavy strawberry aftertaste (unnatural)
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for OBXPrincess
Member since 2019
smoked 2 bowls before going to help my buddy finish last min wedding set up.... was so focused shit got done ahead of schedule!!!! loved how fun it made our day.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Thunder2019
Member since 2019
I just tried this strain by Northern harvest and it is so yummy experience and terrific buzz
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for OhThatDiego
Member since 2019
Absolutely terrific high if you like to feel productive. Powered through an essay with this and felt fine w some coffee. Only reason I give 4/5 stars is because I do not agree on the flavour at all. It WAS EXTREMELY SMOOTH when you inhale BUT the exhale tasted DISGUSTING like vomit. Regardless, com...
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for SmokeEmAll
Member since 2018
Very energetic high. Smoked very smooth and mine actually had hints of strawberry in the smell.
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
How interesting that this fruity strain has made it on to my plate of late as it is one of the newest strains that are currently growing in my Garden. This 60% Sativa and 40% Indica strain is fresh off the Multiple-Winning Sativa at the DOPE Cup in Oregon. For a mildly Sativa dominant this sure is...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for not_a_DEA_agent
Member since 2018
This left us with an awesome uplifting high and it's not a massive couch lock either. The aroma is really nice and has a light smell to it, definitely one of the better strains I've smoked! Strongest body high I've gotten from a sativa yet.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Bayonetworkk
Member since 2018
Strawberry Ice has a clean and crisp draw with a very strong and sweet strawberry flavour (my fingers smelled like strawberries this morning still). Burns nice and grey. Great as an all-day smoker and my personal go-to after work strain. Relieves all stress but wont leave you couchlocked. STI is a...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy