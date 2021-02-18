About this product
Fire up your day with Fuego. The combination of these strain specific terpenes has created a profile that gives the aroma of cherries and floral sweetness. The rich scent is driven by a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene and beta-caryophyllene. Combined with THC distillate in a high-grade 510 cartridge to provide a flavour driven experience.
About this strain
Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
